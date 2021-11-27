CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Down 1.6%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.00. 16,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

