Ceconomy’s (MTTRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ceconomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTTRY stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

