Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $257.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $247.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $202.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

