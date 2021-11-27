Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

