CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 225,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.06.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.