Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Celularity stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Celularity has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

