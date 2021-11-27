Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $310,397.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

