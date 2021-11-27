Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $369.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.70 and its 200-day moving average is $439.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

