Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.50.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.28. 192,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,277. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $226.07 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.