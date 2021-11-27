Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 134,501 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of FTCI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

