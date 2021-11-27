Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 1,040.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

