Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FF stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $342.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.