Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $705.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

