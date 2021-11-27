Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.35 million, a PE ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.