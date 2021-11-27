Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.