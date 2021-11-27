Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Daktronics worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

