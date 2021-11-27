ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $161,490.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,283.59 or 0.98614168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.46 or 0.00634837 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.