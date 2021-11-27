Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $524.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $483.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.24. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

