Chiliz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $340.25 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $340.25 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,951,749,373 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.