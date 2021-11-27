China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.49% of China Automotive Systems worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Greenridge Global increased their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.