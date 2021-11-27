CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 745,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.