Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COOLU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.