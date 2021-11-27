Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 415,730 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,730 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

NDACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

