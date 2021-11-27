Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,700. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

