Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

CFG stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,700. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.