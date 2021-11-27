Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 112.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $191.63. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

