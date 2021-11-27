Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,351 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

