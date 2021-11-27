Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

