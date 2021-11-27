Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.