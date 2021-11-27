Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.84. 13,058,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,255,580. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

