ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306,906.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $306,906.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.