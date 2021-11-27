Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $3,673,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

