Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,997.50 in Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

