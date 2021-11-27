CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 418.80 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 10.24. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 267.60 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22). The stock has a market cap of £69.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

