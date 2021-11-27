Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in November

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHEOY stock remained flat at $$82.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.9535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHEOY shares. Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

