Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

