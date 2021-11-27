Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

