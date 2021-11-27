Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

