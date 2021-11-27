Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 104,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.87 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $107.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

