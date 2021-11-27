Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 186,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.