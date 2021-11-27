Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in November

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASTF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.