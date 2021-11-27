Comparing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares América Móvil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. América Móvil pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for América Móvil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.13 $2.35 billion $1.45 11.77 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

América Móvil beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

