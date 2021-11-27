Comparing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 73.53 $5.98 million $0.80 261.76 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Upstart and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

Upstart beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

