CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $97.95 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,042 shares of company stock worth $13,554,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.