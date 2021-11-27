Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $40,407,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.