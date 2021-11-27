ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $541,256.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00225946 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

