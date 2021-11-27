Contrasting AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.24%

This table compares AcuityAds and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.83 $2.76 million $0.18 20.33 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.09 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -138.20

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AcuityAds and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 3 3 0 2.50 Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.55%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $25.21, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Change Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

