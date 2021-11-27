Contrasting Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $14.79, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.41 -$37.05 million $0.52 17.29

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

