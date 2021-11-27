ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

