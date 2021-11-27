CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

